Patricia Yankey

Patricia C. Yankey loving went home to God Aug. 5, 2021. She is survived by husband, Daniel W. Yankey Jr., son of deceased Daniel W. and Mary Louise Yankey. She was predeceased by her parents, Frank P. and Estelle Mason; her sister, Judy Huffman; and brother, Robert Mason. Surviving in addition to her husband Daniel W. (Dan) Yankey is her son, Terry Isner and his husband Adam Linder; grandchildren, Olivia Isner, Savannah (Isner) Ford, Joey Ford and Erica Isner; brother-in-law, James Huffman; sister-in-law, Linda and John Walker; and sister-in-law, Penny Gofsling. Donations in her name can be made to the Montgomery Hospice Casey House, 6001 Muncaster Mill Road, Rockville, MD 20855. Online condolences may be expressed at www.barberfhlaytonsville.com.