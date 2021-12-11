Patricia Zebra

Patricia Ann (Ward) Zebra, 75, of San Antonio, Florida, passed into the arms of the Lord Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. She was born Oct. 28, 1946, in Washington D.C., to parents John and Evelyn (Smith) Ward.
Pat was born to a Navy family and lived in many eastern U.S. cities as she grew up. She graduated from high school in Seneca Falls, New York, and later earned an associate degree from Cayuga Community College. She accepted a position working for the IRS in Washington, D.C., but later moved to rejoin her family in central Pennsylvania, working as an executive secretary to the second in command at the Navy facility in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. There, she met and married David, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and they started their family. The young family moved to Frederick, Maryland, to put down roots and call the community home for 30 years. Pat was a devoted member of Trinity United Methodist Church and worked for the Frederick County YMCA in multiple business roles.
Upon retirement, Pat and Dave moved to Tampa Bay Golf and Country Club (TBGCC) to pursue their golden tears. Pat became an avid golfer, serving in leadership roles in the TBGCC Par Seekers league and organized regular groups of ladies golf each week. In addition, Pat served as treasurer of Community United Methodist Church for more than five years.
She is survived by her loving husband, David; her two sons, Scott and Mark (Anne); as well as six wonderful grandchildren, Jackson, Madeline, Samuel, Nora, Benjamin and Luke, all of whom brought boundless joy to her life. In addition, she is survived by her brother, John K. Ward (Joanne) and sister-in-law Pamela Demine (David) and their sons and families.
Pat was a friend to many, and she could always be found smiling and encouraging others. She will be missed by all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation in her honor. A celebration of her life with family and friends will take place Jan. 8, 2022, at the Community Methodist Church, 32606 Michigan Ave., San Antonio, FL 33576.