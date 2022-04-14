Patsy E. Stine, 76, of Thurmont, Maryland, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Born June 13, 1945, in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Edward J. Kuhn and Phyllis I. (Law) Kuhn.
Patsy was a graduate of Thurmont High School in 1962.
She held several jobs over the years and devoted herself to each one. To name a few businesses, Claire Frock and Hoke Furniture Co., both in Thurmont. She worked security for Fairchild in Germantown, Maryland, until the late 80s. She then went on to work at Candyland in Thurmont.
Patsy enjoyed gardening, camping, playing bingo, traveling and spending time with her family.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Donald Stine; daughter, Lisa Ressler and husband Steve; daughter, Misty Sparkman and husband Thomas; eight grandchildren, Amanda Palmer, Kristine Daywalt, Brandie Shindledecker, Shawn Sparkman, Ashley Ressler, Chelsea Sparkman, Elizabeth Kerns and Autumn Noll; and five great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by brothers, Edward Jr. Kuhn (Fay), Richard Kuhn (Linda), Ronald Kuhn (Debbie) and Robert Kuhn (Donna); sisters, Rosa Miller and Barb Cox (Sean); and many nieces and nephews.
Patsy was preceded in death by her sister, Cathy Ditch; and brother, Dennis Kuhn.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main St., Thurmont.
A celebration of Patsy’s life will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 21 from the funeral home, with Father J. Collin Poston officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Anthony’s Shrine Cemetery in Emmitsburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.