Patsy Hurst

Patsy Ann Hurst, 84, of Charles Town, West Virginia, passed from this life on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Hospice of the Panhandle in Kearneysville, WV
Born on May 30, 1937, in Creagerstown, MD, she was the daughter and only child of the late Francis Scott Long and Lillie P. “Tootie” (Six) Long. Her husband, Lindsay R. Hurst, III, of 62 years will miss her deeply.
Patsy was a 1955 graduate of Thurmont High School.
In addition to her husband, Lindsay, she is survived by her son and daughter, Lindsay R. Hurst, IV and Melissa Ann Hurst, both of Waterford, VA; and one granddaughter, Hilet O’Dell of Leesburg.
The family will receive friends from 11 to 12 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 East Main Street in Thurmont.
A celebration of Patsy’s life journey will take place at 12 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home with Rev. Tim May officiating. Final resting place ceremonies will be held at Creagerstown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Patsy’s name to the St. John’s Cemetery Fund, 8619 Black’s Mill Road, Thurmont, MD 21788.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.