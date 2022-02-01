Patsy Lushbaugh

Patsy Jane (Schroyer) Lushbaugh, 88, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022. She was the wife of the late Gordon Lee Lushbaugh, Sr. who died in May 2018. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
Patsy was born September 5, 1933 on a farm in Myersville MD. She was the daughter of the late Cora and Ray Schroyer and was predeceased by her two sisters, Shirley Brandenburg Gouker and Mary Elizabeth Flook also of Myersville. Gordon and Patsy were married on February 2, 1952 and settled in Myersville, making this their home ever since.
After graduating from Middletown High School Patsy attended Columbia Business College in Hagerstown. She was employed in 1958 by FCPS as secretary at Myersville Elementary School. She retired from this same position in 1995 after years of supporting 8 principles, countless teachers, families and students. The street entrance sign to the school was renamed “Lushbaugh Way” in her honor upon retirement.
Patsy enjoyed many weekend and weeklong camping trips with Gordon, her sons, and friends when the family was young. After retirement she painted crafts that Gordon made, tended her vegetable garden and loved riding anywhere in the car with Gordon. Most of all she enjoyed keeping track of the comings and goings of Myersville, its’ people and Myersville School as it has grown and changed over the years.
Surviving Patsy are two sons, Lee and his wife Lou Ann and Dale and his wife Jan. Also surviving are 5 grandchildren Lisa (Lushbaugh) Wagoner and husband Matthew, Derek Lushbaugh and wife Melissa, Kara (Lushbaugh) Katsarelis and husband Paul, Tyler Lushbaugh and wife Jocelyn and Jenna Lushbaugh and fiance Andrew Ptak, together with 10 great grandchildren.
Patsy was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. Patsy and Gordon had wonderful neighbors. The family is grateful to the church and all who provided support and continued to look out for them throughout the years. Special thanks to caregivers Amy Hall and Shelby Swanson for all of their love and patient care.
A private funeral for Patsy’s family will be held on Saturday, February 5th at 2pm. The service will be live streamed to Facebook on the Mount Zion United Methodist Church, Myersville page. The link for the live stream will also be available at mymtzion.org. In lieu of flowers please make a memorial contribution in Patsy’s name to Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 603 Main Street, PO Box 299, Myersville, MD 21773.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown is in charge of arrangements.