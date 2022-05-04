Patsy Lee Stine, 77, of Myersville, Maryland, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022. Patsy was born in Myersville Sept. 2, 1944, to the late Kenneth C. Lewis and Mildred L. Lewis. Patsy graduated from Middletown High School in 1962. Patsy worked in banking for many years and was a mortgage loan officer at First United Bank & Trust Co. She retired in 2005 from the law and real estate firm of Salisbury and McLister in Frederick, Maryland. Patsy was a longtime member of the Grossnickle Church of the Brethren. Patsy loved being part of the church and the community. Patsy was the most loving caring mother and friend to many. Patsy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Patsy was a regular at the Myersville McDonald’s, laughing and people-watching with the many other regulars from the great community we live in. Patsy is survived by her son, Dean C Stine. Patsy had a wonderful family of sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews. She is survived by Floreta Bockman (Lowaine), Ruthana Geisbert, June Barthlow, Jean Myers, Faye Davis (Robert), Hope Lewis and Paul Lewis. She also had several brothers- and sisters-in-law who have passed on. With special friend Olivia Zeigler and family, they spent many summers swimming, singing, and playing the guitar together. A visitation will be held Wednesday, May 11, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grossnickle Church of the Brethren, 11301 Meeting House Road, Myersville, MD 21773. Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland. Online condolences may be offered at jldavisfh.com.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
Open newsletters
These community newsletters are open to all; you do not need to be a member to sign up. (Although we hope you do join us!)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.