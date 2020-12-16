Mrs. Patti Esther Adkins, 71, of Woodsboro, passed away on Dec. 13, 2020, at Frederick Health Hospital. She was the wife of David Lee Adkins, of Woodsboro, whom she married in 1969.
Born June 18, 1949, Patti was the daughter of the late Robert and Patricia Fredette. She was a critical care nurse and was known to have an excellent bedside manner. Patti retired from Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring in February 2018, and in addition to caring for humans, she loved and cared for all kinds of animals.
Patti was preceded in death by her twin sister, Susan Payne; and her brother, Bobby Fredette. She is survived by her loving husband, David Lee Adkins; her daughter, Michelle Angulo and husband Wagner; granddaughters, Julie and Hannah; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.
Due to the pandemic, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local animal shelter or ASPCA.