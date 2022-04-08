Patty Ventimiglia

Patty Jean Ventimiglia, 53, of Knoxville, passed away due to a tragic accident on April 1, 2022.
Born Dec. 24, 1968, in West Virginia, she was the daughter of Ralph and Arena Arbutus Deener. Patty worked for many years at Saint John’s Catholic Preparatory School, handling environmental services. Patty was actively working for CHS Traffic Control Division as a flagger.
Patty loved to take walks with her grandchildren through the woods and always managed to collect something along the way. Family was so important to her. She enjoyed feeding the outdoor critters and spending anytime she was able to outside.
She is survived by her children, Charles Payne and wife LaCrysta, Jessica Ventimiglia and significant other James “Boo Boo” Morris III, and Kimberly Ventimiglia and significant other Erik Peterson; and her grandchildren, Bailee, Bella, Bree, Bristle Payne, Serenity, Evan and Faith Morris, and Owen Ventimiglia. She is also survived by her loving companion, Phillip Dempsey; and Patty’s siblings, Rosemary Myers, Juanita Deener, Jackie Milburn, Robin Hilldrup and Ralph “Mickey” Deener.
Patty will be greatly missed, and the family will always keep her memory alive in their hearts. She was truly a beautiful soul.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 Maple Ave., Brunswick, MD 21716. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to assist the family in c/o Charles Payne, 19231 Deer Path, Knoxville, 21758.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.