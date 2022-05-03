Drew Nichols (Paul Andrew Nichols III) died Feb. 3, 2022, in Teton Village, near Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He was 33 years old.
Born and raised in Frederick, Maryland, Drew was the oldest of three boys in a tight-knit, well-respected family. His brothers, Jake and Josh, were his best friends. His parents, Andy and Dori, were his sounding boards and his north stars — his role models.
Drew died doing something he loved and had excelled at his whole life: skiing. Before he left for what would be his last ski run, he called his wife, Caroline, and their 18-month-old son, Andrew. They did their morning ritual of book reading, song singing and fort building, via video this time. Drew shared how happy he was to be back in the mountains, where his spirit truly soared. They blew kisses, said goodbye, and promised to talk later that day.
A 2007 graduate of Gov. Thomas Johnson High School, Drew was an Eagle Scout, an honor student, a talented goalkeeper who was MVP of his state championship high school soccer team, and he excelled at woodworking. He went on to Lynchburg College in Lynchburg, Virginia, where he was a Westover Honors Scholar, a collegiate soccer player, and a National Reserve champion on the college equestrian team. Before he graduated in 2011, he trained as a U.S. Olympic team prospect in the modern pentathlon.
Drew began his professional career at Viva Creative in Silver Spring, Maryland, in 2011, where he quickly rose from being a young intern to a respected leader. In 2020, he accepted a job at Apple Inc. in Cupertino, California.
Throughout his professional life, he was a highly respected colleague, valued by managers and co-workers as a problem solver, innovator and mentor. He was on the threshold of what promised to be a long and brilliant career.
Drew was quite simply one of a kind. A young, vibrant man with a kind “old soul,” he loved the Washington Nationals, preferred phone calls to text messages or emails, and called TV shows “programs.” He was a natural sportsman who loved the outdoors — baseball, soccer, basketball, rock climbing, skiing, horseback riding and canoeing.
Drew was insanely smart but never stopped being curious; he was focused and intense but also light-hearted, funny and fun; he was kind and thoughtful, while also being determined and driven. Drew didn’t just want to be the best at everything he did — he wanted to make others better along the way.
He was many things to many people — a son, brother, co-worker, mentor and friend — but at the end of his too-short life, nothing gave Drew more joy than being a father to Andrew and a husband to Caroline.
Caroline and Drew shared a deep and supportive love. They challenged one another, made each other better people and still managed to hold hands and laugh all the time. They worked hard at their marriage, both expressing frequently that they were happier than they had ever thought possible.
Like so many things, being a father came naturally to Drew. He lit up Andrew’s face just by walking into the room. When Andrew was first home from the hospital, and would only fall asleep in his mom or dad’s arms, Drew figured out how many laps around the house equaled 1 mile and took the baby “walking” at all hours of the night. Every evening, Drew led the giggly bath and storytime routine; he was constantly creating traditions and memories for his little boy to remember.
Drew is survived by his wife, Caroline Capers, and son, Andrew Nichols, of Burlingame, California; his parents, Andy and Dori Nichols, of Frederick, Maryland; his two brothers, Jake Nichols and wife Sophie, of Pensacola, Florida, and Josh Nichols of Frederick, Maryland; his maternal grandmother, Patricia Brown, of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia; 15 cousins, six uncles and four aunts from both sides of the family; and his mother-in-law, Reba Capers. Grandparents Paul and Charlotte Nichols, and S. Christian Brown predeceased him.
The family wishes to thank the countless people who have surrounded them with love, and who continue to sacrifice time and energy to help them navigate this unbelievable twist of fate.
A memorial service to celebrate Drew’s life will be held at 2 p.m. May 22, 2022, at ThorpeWood in Thurmont, Maryland.