Paul David Bittner, of Thurmont, died Wednesday, Dec. 23. Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Thurmont.
James Dray Sr., of Hagerstown, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Arrangements are by Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.
Evelyn “Ev” Hoyle Higbie died Saturday, Dec. 12.
George N. Komons, of Frederick and formerly of Largo, Florida, died Sunday, Dec. 20. Arrangements are by Hartzler Funeral Home, New Windsor.
Roy Lee Larmore, of Wheaton, Mount Airy and Hagerstown, died Thursday, Dec. 24. Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick.
Sylvia Blank Miller, of Frederick, died Friday, Dec. 25. Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick.
Vernia Louise “Penny” Rollins died Thursday, Dec. 24. Arrangements are by Gary L. Rollins Funeral Home, Frederick.
Joseph N. Shrader died Thursday, Dec. 24. Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick.
John Philip Webster, of Frederick, died Tuesday, Dec. 22. Arrangements are by Waugh-Halley Wood Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio.