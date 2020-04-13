Paul Boroughs

Paul B. Boroughs, Jr., age of 92, went home to his Savior Jesus Christ on April 8, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital after succumbing to COVID 19.
He was preceded in death one year ago by his beloved wife of 72 years, Doris Folsom Boroughs.
Paul is survived by six children: Randy (Debby), Richard, Paul III, Nancy Conlin (Kevin), David (Amy), and Philip (Tracy); 18 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren. The oldest of nine children of Paul B. Boroughs, Sr. and Lena Cavanaugh Boroughs, Paul is survived by brothers Ray, Sam, and Durwood, and one sister Amelia.
Born Richmond, VA, Paul grew up in the Greenville, SC, area where he married. He served his country in the Army in Japan during WWII. He spent most of his career with the Social Security Administration in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Frederick, Maryland. He and Doris retired to Wilmington, NC, and moved back to Frederick, Maryland two years ago.