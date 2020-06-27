Paul Bowie, Sr.

Paul N. Bowie Sr., 88, of Frederick, MD, went home to be with his Lord and Savior and was reunited with his beloved wife, Dot, on Mon., June 22, 2020.
Born March 30, 1932 in Bartonsville (aka Jugbridge) in Frederick, MD, he was the son of the late Walter S. and Cora Lee Diggs Bowie. He was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy Mae Bowie, to whom he was happily married for 63 years before her passing on Feb. 2, 2020.
He leaves to cherish his memory his: children, Linda Duckett (Willie), Paulette Bowie, Bonnie Sneed (Edward), Brenda Bowie, Anthony Bowie, Michelle Dorsey, and Sarah Bowie; 17 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Celestine Dixon, Gilbert Bowie (Betty), Ellen Ray, and William Bowie (Veronica); and a host of family and friends.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his: children, Yvonne Bowie, Paul Bowie Jr. and Larry Carter; brothers, Spencer, Charles Sr., Walter, and Gerald Bowie; and sisters, Louise Weedon, Catherine Haynesworth and Edna Diggs.
A public viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., a private family viewing at 11 a.m. and private funeral at noon on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Gary L. Rollins Funeral Home, 110 W. South Street, Frederick, MD.
The public may watch services online (and post condolences) at www.garylrollinsfuneralhome.com. Interment is at Resthaven.