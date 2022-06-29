Paul Bowman Sr.

Paul E. Bowman Sr., 96, of Mount Airy, died peacefully on June 27, 2022, at his home. Born Nov. 17, 1925, in Silver Run. He was the son of the late Walter Tobias and Helen Susan Bankert Bowman.
He was predeceased by N. Ruth Perry, his wife of 64 years; and a brother, Robert T. Bowman.
Paul attended Elmer Wolfe School in Union Bridge until 1940, and he graduated from Gaithersburg High School in 1942. He served with the U.S. Navy during World War II in Fleet Hospital No. 113. After the war, he worked for A.F. Jorss Ironworks, Woodlawn Retinning Co. and F.B. Harding Electric, where he became a master electrician and retired after 41 years. Paul was a member of Grace United Methodist in Gaithersburg; Pentalpha Lodge No. 194 AF & AM; Forest Oak Lodge No. 123, Knights of Pythias; and American Legion Post 295.
Surviving are sons, Paul Bowman Jr. (Susie) and James Bowman (Sandy); daughters, Christine (Richard) Kellerman, Frances (Dave) Moss and Gail Windsor; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 29 and from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, June 30 at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, Maryland, where services will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations honoring Paul can be made to Frederick Hospice or James Stockman Cancer Center.