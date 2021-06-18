Paul Crutchley

Mr. Paul C. Crutchley, 82, well-known retired Maryland State Police (MSP) Medevac pilot and lifelong resident of Frederick, died on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital.
Mr. Crutchley was born on March 28, 1939, to Bernard A. and Dorothy F. Eader Crutchley of Frederick. He graduated from St. John’s High School in 1957 and served in the United States Navy as a Radarman 2nd Class aboard the USS Fremont (APA-44) from 1957 to 1961. In 1962, he enrolled in the MSP Academy in Pikesville, Maryland, and was assigned to the Frederick Barrack from 1963 to 1975.
Mr. Crutchley obtained his helicopter pilot’s license and became part of the MSP Aviation Division from 1975 to 2000, piloting both the Bell Jet Ranger and the Aerospatiale Dauphin. He spent most of his MSP career flying Trooper 3 out of the Frederick Municipal Airport, where he was the Supervisor in Charge. He was one of the original Division members when the Medevac Program was in its infancy, and personally transported over 2000 patients in his 25-year career.
Mr. Crutchley was an active member of the Maryland Troopers Association, the Maryland State Police Alumni Association, and Frederick Elks Lodge No. 684. He enjoyed traveling, especially to the American Southwest, and was renowned for making Walt Disney World his “home away from home.” He could always be found watching old westerns, chatting with other MSP friends over breakfast, planning his next vacation with his family, or simply puttering around his farm in Hansonville.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 58 years, Glenna C. Stull Crutchley of Hansonville; daughters, Mary Glenn Crutchley of Thurmont and Julie A. Crutchley Hasselberg and husband Rick of Hansonville; granddaughters, Beth H. Hasselberg and boyfriend Chris O’Connell of Orlando, Florida, and Katherine A. Hasselberg Despres and husband Steve of Meriden, Connecticut; grandson, Christian M. Hasselberg and wife Michelle of Florissant, Missouri; brothers, Michael J. Crutchley of Reston, Virginia, and Mark D. Crutchley of Frederick; sister-in-law, Patsy E. Stull Crosby of Sykesville; nephews William J. Offutt III and wife Molly of Thurmont, Todd J. Offutt of Frederick, and Jason G. Offutt and wife Rebecca of Union Bridge; nieces, Lauralea E. Offutt of Walkersville and Jennifer L. Offutt Bossle and husband John of Conowingo; and numerous great-grandchildren, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Mr. Crutchley’s family would like to thank the following for their exceptional, unending care: Dr. Kusay Barakat, Dr. Ali Afrookteh, Dr. Sean Hunt, Dr. Jonathan Henesch, Dr. Anusha Belani and the entire staff of the third and fourth floors and the intensive care unit of Frederick Health Hospital.
Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick. A celebration of Catholic Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22 at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 118 E. Second St. in Frederick. Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick, immediately following the service.
Donations in Mr. Crutchley’s name can be made to the following institutions: St. Joseph’s Indian School, 1301 N Main St., Chamberlain, SD 57325, www.stjo.org; Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Institute at Johns Hopkins Hospital, 401 N. Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21231 www.hopkinsmedicine.org/kimmel_cancer_center; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org; Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.