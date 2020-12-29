Paul David Bittner, 81, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed away on Dec. 23, 2020, at R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore from injuries sustained in an automobile accident, with his family by his side.
Paul was born on Sept. 22, 1939, in Sabillasville, Maryland, and graduated from Thurmont High School in 1957. Paul served in the United States Air Forces and was stationed in England for three years. He worked at Victor Cullen and retired from Moore Business Forms after 35 years of work. He was a member at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Sabillasville, Maryland, the American Legion, Amvets and the Blue Ridge Sportsman Club.
Paul was an avid hunter, golfer and Ravens fan. He enjoyed spending time at family butcherings, hunting mushrooms and traveling to all his grandkids’ sporting events.
Paul was proceeded in death by his parents, Robert Sr. and Louise Bittner; brothers, Edwin and Frankie Bittner; and brother-in-law, Richard Long. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda; son, Steve Bittner and wife Cindy; daughter, Paula Smith and husband Jason; grandchildren, Shane Bittner and fiancee Katie, Hannah and Bethany Bittner, and Lily and Taylor Smith; brother, Robert Bittner and wife Betty; sister, Lois Long; sisters-in-law, Cindy Bittner, Barbara Layman and husband Lee; and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Paul’s name to St. John’s United Church of Christ in Sabillasville Maryland.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a celebration of life reception will be held at a later date.