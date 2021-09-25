Paul Manville Dean, 71, of Keedysville, Maryland, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, Maryland.
Born May 2, 1950, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of the late Desmond Gaither Dean Sr. and Eva Mae (Bradshaw) Dean.
He was a graduate of Middletown High School, attended the University of Maryland and received his Associate in Arts degree in mortuary science from the Community College of Baltimore County Catonsville campus.
He was a life member of Zion Lutheran Church, Middletown, Maryland, where he volunteered with Food and Friends, Vacation Bible School and Saturday night services.
Paul was an avid train collector and was a member of the Lionel Collectors Club of America.
He was a member of the Middletown Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Company, where he served as a former chief.
He was employed over the years by Frederick 911 Emergency Call Center, Central Alarm, and Thompson Funeral Home in Middletown, Maryland, and he was the supervising mortician at Bast Funeral Home in Boonsboro, Maryland.
Paul is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Amy E. Dean, whom he married Nov. 3, 1979; two sons, Brandon A. Dean and wife Jessica, and Kevin W. Dean and companion Jacob Nash; two sisters, Marci Gordon and Sandy Coblentz; one brother, Gaither Dean and wife Marie; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by one brother-in-law, Walter Gordon; and one nephew, Patrick Rhinehart.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, Middletown, Maryland, with Pastor Diane Day and Pastor Tim Fisher officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Paul M. Dean to the Berkeley County Humane Society, 554 Charles Town Road, Martinsburg, WV 25405 (www.berkely.wvhumane.com)
Arrangements were by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland, and online condolences may be offered at www.jl davisfh.com