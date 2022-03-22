Paul Delbert Stull, 87, of Bethel Road, Mountaindale, passed from this life Saturday, March 19, 2022. He was the husband of the late Shirley Rice Stull for 67 years. Born July 24, 1934, a son of the late Paul W. and Catherine Hamrick Stull, Delbert retired in 1992 from Airpax, formerly Price Electric, after 41 years. There he was a member of the Husky Club.
He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and putting in a large garden every year. Other hobbies included going to yard sales and public auctions. In his early years, he played on many softball teams in the area, such as the Mountaindale Grocers, BZ Bees, and Lewistown and Shookstown teams. At age 16, he was named Rookie of the year. Later that year, he was approached by the Philadelphia Phillies to play for them, but he turned down the offer to stay close to his family. He was a lifelong fan of the N.Y Yankees, never missing a televised game.
Delbert was a life member of the Lewistown District Volunteer Fire Department, where he was very active for 47 years. He was a “top responder” for numerous years and served on the board of directors for multiple terms. Delbert was well known in the county for frying oysters at the fire company dinners and at the food tent during the Great Frederick Fair. In 2007, he was inducted into the Frederick County Volunteer Fire & Rescue Association Hall of Fame. Additionally, in 2021, he was awarded the first Heart of a Volunteer award by the same organization. He was a charter member of the Lewistown Ruritan Club and the board of directors for the Lewistown Full Gospel Pentecostal Church (Little Church on the Hill) in Lewistown. Delbert is survived by four children, sons, David Stull and wife Audrey, of St. Thomas, Pennsylvania, James Stull and wife Terri, and Steven Stull and wife Karen, all of Walkersville, Maryland, and daughter Sheryl Bradshaw, of Emmitsburg, Maryland. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, April Kesselring and husband Brain, David Stull Jr., Brian Stull, Daryl Stull and wife Alexis, Jamie Stull and husband Brendan, Danielle Herrick and husband Aaron, Kristyn Wagner and husband Michael, Tyler Stull, and Katelyn Bradshaw and partner Brandon Ashmen Soboleski; eight great-grandchildren, Ashley Kesselring, Isaac and Elizabeth Stull, Madison and Keith Herrick, and Emmalyn, Grayson and Coletyn Wagner. He is also survived by two sisters, Janis Marshall and Nancy Rippeon. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Paul Bradshaw; and sister, Shirley Hoffman.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, Maryland.
A celebration of Paul’s life journey will take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home. Burial will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Garden of Christus. A fireman’s funeral procession will be held prior to burial. A joint ceremony of life will be held at Lewistown Volunteer Fire Department for Paul and his late wife, Shirley.
Memorial donations can be made to the Lewistown Volunteer Fire Dept., Mount Prospect Church and Cemetery Association, of Lewistown, Maryland; St. Jude Children’s Hospital; or Shriners.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.