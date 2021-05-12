A service for Mr. Paul Edward Lutz, 91, a lifelong resident of Middletown, and more recently of Williamsport, who died peacefully on Friday morning, Dec. 4, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 14 in the yard of his church, Zion Cemetery, Middletown.
Those desiring may offer memorial contributions in Mr. Lutz’s name to his church, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 West Main St., Middletown, MD 21769; or Frederick County Animal Shelter, 1832 Rosemont Ave., Frederick, MD 21702.
Those wishing may offer condolences to the family at www.akcoffmanfh.com.