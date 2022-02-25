Paul Etter, 82, of Middletown, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital. He was the loving husband to the late Bernice Etter for 62 years. Born on Dec. 2, 1939, in Gratton, Virginia, he was the only son of George Etter and Ercel (Bourne) Etter.
Paul served in the U.S. Army and was a retired truck driver, having worked for the Ryder/P.I.E and Preston Trucking companies.
Mr. Etter is survived by his sons, David Etter, and Mark Etter and wife Susan; grandchildren, Luke and Abbie Etter; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, Feb. 27, from 5-7 p.m. at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike Frederick, MD 21702. A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, Feb. 28 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home.
Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.