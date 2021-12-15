Paul Gerstner

Paul “Joe” Gerstner, 73, of Frederick, Maryland died unexpectedly Monday, December 13, 2021 at Frederick Memorial Hospital after a brief stay. He was the loving husband of Ann Gerstner.
Born August 30, 1948 in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Paul E. and Mary G. Gerstner. Paul attended St. Anthony’s High School in Washington, D.C. and graduated from Mt. St. Mary’s University, Emmitsburg, MD with a major in Economics. He resided in Brandywine, MD during his early years. He married the love of his life, Ann, whom he dated in High School. They were married for 52 years. He joined the Maryland State Police after college and served for 25 years, retiring in 1996. He was an investigator assigned to the Frederick Barracks the majority of his career. After retirement he worked an additional 14 years as an investigator with the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s office in the Juvenile Division. During retirement he enjoyed gardening, bicycling, and reading, among other activities. He especially enjoyed yearly vacations in Maine and other locations with his children and later, grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Patrick Gerstner and wife, Karen who reside in Carlisle, PA; daughter, Amy Baker and husband, Bill, who reside in Middleburg, VA; and his beloved grandchildren, Ethan, Katie, Julie, and Grant. He is also survived by sisters, Kathleen Gerstner of Fairfield, PA, Rosemarie Gerstner of Jacksonville, OR, and Jane Gaskell of Lakeville, MI.
He will be sorely missed by the last of his Golden Retrievers, Abby Marie.
Paul volunteered at the Weinberg Center in Frederick, with Meals on Wheels, and at Homewood Retirement Center. He was a member of the Maryland State Police Alumni Association and the Maryland Trooper’s Association.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN, 38105.
Family will receive friends at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home P.A., 106 E. Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701 on Saturday, December 18, 2021 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 P.M. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.