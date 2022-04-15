Paul Gordon Hoose Jr., 83, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022.
Born Jan. 3, 1939, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Paul Gordon Hoose Sr. and Julia Ann Cyback Hoose.
During his lifetime, he was employed as an electrician with Eastalco for 18 years, and at Brandenberg Electric Company for nine years. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and National Guard, and was also a member of Second Baptist Church, Martinsburg.
He is survived by one son, Timothy Hoose, of Hampton, Virginia; two daughters, Doreen Sylvain, of Williamsport, Maryland, and Sandy Miller, of Frederick, Maryland; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Bobby Hoose, of Toms River, New Jersey; and two sisters, Esther Hart, of Easton, Pennsylania, and Dianna Freeman, of Bridgeport, New Jersey.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Grace B. Hoose; and one son, Gordon Hoose.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the Brown Funeral Home.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Second Baptist Church, with Pastor David Irvin officiating. Interment will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick, Maryland.
Online condolences may be offered at brownfuneralhomeswv.com.