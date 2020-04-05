Paul Hitchings blessed his mother, Hope Hitchings, with his birth on October 2, 1988. Suddenly and very sadly, on March 28, 2020, he left this world and was reunited with her in Heaven.
Paul was a son; a brother to Sara Hitchings; a stepson to Ben Volante; a grandson to David Hitchings and Faith Hitchings. He left behind many cousins and was a friend to everyone who knew him.
Paul attended grade school in Gaithersburg where he participated in sports. After moving to West Virginia, where he attended Jefferson High School, Paul was in the ROTC Program and excelled in his studies. He was a Volunteer Fireman in Jefferson County and enjoyed giving back to the community. During the summer of his junior year in high school, he did an internship at the U.S. Capital Electrical Department.
In 2006, Paul had a life altering accident that left him with a traumatic brain injury; but even so, he managed to put a smile on his face that would light up a room.
His determination to live after such a horrific accident was evident through many illnesses. He is a testament to all TBI victims that life can go on if you have the will and the courage.
No one is permitted at the burial site on April 4, 2020; however, Paul’s burial service will be live-streamed on a private Facebook Event. If you wish to be invited to the Facebook Event, please contact Sara Hitchings via Facebook Messenger.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations in his name to the ASPCA or the Brain Injury Association of America. Sympathy cards may be mailed to Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 East Ridgeville Blvd, Mt. Airy, MD 21771.