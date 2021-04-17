Paul David Hollingshead , 64 Aug 3, 1956 - Apr 13, 2021 Paul David Hollingshead , 64 Aug 3, 1956 - Apr 13, 2021 Paul David Hollingshead, "P.D.", 64, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at his home. Born August 3, 1956 in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of the late Paul LeRoy Hollingshead and the late Bertha (Pat) Hollingshead. Paul was a father of two, a runner and embattled O's and Redskins fan. He was always a quiet man of sense who never tired of his own dad-jokes and dry humor. Paul was as dependable as the faith in God that he so cherished; traits that were instilled in him by his two loving parents. Survived by his children, Joshua and Heather, Paul provided a life for his family by serving as a corrections officer to the state of Maryland which saw him rise to the rank of Captain during his 25 year career. In 2005 after his retirement from the Maryland Divisions of Corrections, he continued his service to the community as an employee to the City of Frederick. From 2005 until 2018, Paul worked as a carpenter, mason and parking technician for the city until his retirement that September. Paul was a Freemason, member of the Antietam Lodge 197 in Keedysville, raised 4-2-81. He is survived by his children, Heather Crawford and Joshua Hollingshead (and wife Angela); brother, Bruce L. Hollingshead (and wife Elizabeth); four grandsons, Garrett Michael Crawford, Jacob Wayne Crawford, John Thomas Hollingshead, and Jackson Paul Hollingshead; and granddaughter, Audrey Luan Hollingshead. A service will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, PO Box 148, Funkstown, MD 21734. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD. Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com
