Paul Johnson, 87, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022. He was born in Owensboro, Kentucky, April 10, 1934, to the late Hazel Earl Johnson and L.M. Johnson.
Paul attended high school at Davies County High School and graduated in 1951. He was an outstanding basketball player, scoring 51 points in one game. When he was in the Army (stationed in Germany), he started a basketball team and was very successful.
Paul joined the Army in 1953 and served 20 years in the 11th Airborne Division (Fort Campbell, Kentucky), later serving in the U.S. Army Special Forces, with the first, fifth, sixth and seventh groups (Fort Bragg). He served three tours in Vietnam and Laos. Paul was awarded the Purple Heart, three Army Commendation Medals, the Army Air Medal, the Vietnamese Special Forces Honorary Jump Wings, the Thai Parachutist Wings, two Combat Infantryman Badges, the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry, numerous good conduct medals, and a letter of commendation. Paul completed Special Warfare School, Military Justice Academy, Explosive Ordnance School, Map Compiling School, Psychological Warfare Battalion, U.S. Navy Dive School, HALO qualified, and Intelligence Analysts. He retired as an E-8 master sergeant.
In 1964, Paul married Joyce C. Johnson in the Main Post Chapel at Fort Bragg. In 1965, his daughter Paula, was born. He retired in 1973 in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Paul worked in the heating and air conditioning field before starting a garage door business called S&R Garage Door Co., and he later retired permanently in 1999.
In retirement, he enjoyed gardening and spent many hours volunteering at Cape Fear Botanical Gardens in Fayetteville, North Carolina. He became a Master Gardener and loved growing hostas. His backyard in Fayetteville was said to have around 75 different hosta varieties. Paul spent many years in horse barns and at horse shows with his daughter Paula. He loved gardening and going deep sea fishing with his best friend, Pat Ross. Paul was a jack-of-all-trades and would help anyone who needed it. In 2010, he moved from Fayetteville to Fredericksburg with his wife Joyce and spent all his time spoiling his grandson, Nicholas. You could find Paul either in his garden, making blue bird houses, feeding the birds, or in fellowship with other veterans. He loved volunteering every Thursday at American Legion Post 320 for bingo night. Paul will be greatly missed, and he was a true American Hero.
Survivors include his daughters, Paula J. Kallay (Nicholas), Phuong T. “Maria” Khong (Tin) and Cynthia Johnson; grandchildren, Nicholas Paul Kallay, Angela H. Khong, Joe Do and Joseph M. Khong; nephew, Jeffrey Fout; sister, Ruby N. Martin (George); brother, Moses Johnson (Shirley); and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce C. Johnson; mother, Hazel E. Johnson; father, Leroy M. Johnson; and brothers, Hubert Johnson and J.W. Bailey.
The family would like to send a very special thank-you to Cardinal Village’s staff and to Spotsylvania American Legion Post 320.
A memorial service to honor Paul’s life and military service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 18, 2022, at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A celebration of life and remembrance will be held at noon Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at St. Katherine Drexel Catholic Church, 8428 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702. Interment will follow in Arlington National Cemetery, with full military honors, at a later date. De Oppresso Liber!
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Legion Post 320, Spotsylvania, Virginia.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.