Paul Richard King, age 84, of Moorefield, West Virginia, passed away in the evening on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Romney, West Virginia. Born May 22, 1938, in Damascus, Maryland, he was a son of the late Leslie Crittenden King and Bertha Marie Beall King. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two infant brothers; five additional brothers; and a sister.
Paul was a faithful Christian, an active Gideon, and a wonderful example to us all.
He grew up near Damascus, Maryland, on Kingstead Farms. Paul was a dairy farmer and breeder of Kingway registered Holsteins in Pennsylvania for 30 years. He enjoyed judging cattle at many county and state fairs, and in several South American countries. 4H Club played an important part of Paul’s life. He was a 4H All-Star in Maryland and attended 4H Club Congress in Chicago in 1956. He was a 4H leader for 25 years, and he was a dairy judging coach. During his farming years, he hosted tours for people from several foreign countries at his Pennsylvania farm, and sold animals to numerous people from other countries. He was inducted into the Pennsylvania Holstein Hall of Fame in 1992.
After selling his cows and farm, Paul and Kathy moved to West Virginia. They went on several mission trips to Africa, Papua New Guinea and Romania, which usually included building projects. He became an EMT and rode with the ambulance, then became a ski patroller at Canaan Valley. He was Ski Patroller of the Year in 2009. He also worked on the flood control dams in five counties of the area conservation district for several years. Paul’s chocolate chip cookies were famous, and he made them regularly for family and as thank-you gifts.
Surviving is his loving wife of 62 years, Kathleen Ann Beall King; two sons, Peter B. (Tracey) King, of Dover, Pennsylvania, and David A. (Rose) King, of Fisher, West Virginia; a daughter, Lesley L. (Rick) Bailey, of Bowling Green, Kentucky; two sisters, Mary F. King, of Damascus, Maryland, and Gloria E. Daly, of Fairfield, Calilfornia; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at the Fraley Funeral Home Chapel, 107 Washington St., with Pastor Lynn Rohrbaugh officiant. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until time of services. A graveside committal will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at the Upper Seneca Baptist Church Cemetery, 23401 Davis Mill Road, Germantown, MD 20876.
Memorials may be directed to Gideon’s International, (Grant/Hardy Camp), P.O. Box 344, Petersburg, WV 26847. Condolences, shared memories and photos may be left on Paul’s tribute wall at fraleyfuneralhome.com.