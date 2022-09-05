Paul King

Paul Richard King, age 84, of Moorefield, West Virginia, passed away in the evening on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Romney, West Virginia. Born May 22, 1938, in Damascus, Maryland, he was a son of the late Leslie Crittenden King and Bertha Marie Beall King. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two infant brothers; five additional brothers; and a sister.

Paul was a faithful Christian, an active Gideon, and a wonderful example to us all.