Paul Leaman, of Frederick, went to be with his Savior on Jan. 1, 2021. Born Aug. 13, 1934 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late John and Estelle (Shaub) Leaman. He was the husband of Shirley (Kirby) Leaman for nearly 61 years. Paul served in the U.S. Navy from 1954 to 1958 aboard the USS Coral Sea and later as a missionary to Papua New Guinea from 1972 to 1976. He returned to the Frederick area and worked for several different electric companies. Mr. Leaman was an active member of People’s Baptist Church for many years where he served in a variety of ways.
He is survived by daughter Karen Harrell and husband James of Frederick, son Tim Leaman and wife Christine of Damascus and five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to People’s Baptist Church, 6648 Carpenter Road 21703.