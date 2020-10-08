Paul "Little Man" Baker

Paul William Baker passed away Saturday, Oct. 3 after losing his battle with pneumonia. He was 59. Paul was born at Ramstein AFB Germany in 1961 to James and Susanna Baker. He leaves behind his mother, Susanna Baker, brothers Jay Baker and Michael Baker, nephew Sean Baker, and several other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father James R. Baker, a sister Dorothy Baker, and brothers James R. Baker Jr. and David W Baker. Family and friends will gather at 1 p.m Saturday, Oct. 10 at Grace Trinity Church of Christ, 9500 Baltimore Road, Frederick, Maryland.
