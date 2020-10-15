Paul "Little Man" Baker

Paul William Baker passed away Saturday, Oct. 3 after loosing his battle with pneumonia, he was 59. Paul was born at Ramstein AFB Germany in 1961 to James and Susanna Baker.
He leaves behind his mother, Susanna Baker; brothers Jay Baker and Michael Baker; nephew Sean Baker, and several other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father James R Baker, a sister Dorothy Baker, and brothers James R Baker jr. and David W Baker.
Family and friends will gather at Pine Cliff Park Saturday Oct 17 at 1 p.m.