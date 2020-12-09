Mr. Paul Edward Lutz, 91, a lifelong resident of Middletown, until recently becoming a resident of Williamsport, died peacefully late Friday morning, Dec. 4, at Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown. He was the husband of Mrs. Arvella J. Bowman Lutz, his wife of more than 64 years.
Born March 30, 1929, at home in Middletown, he was a son of the late Phillip and Carrie Ford Lutz. He was raised on his family’s farm in Middletown and attended Middletown High School, graduating in 1946.
Mr. Lutz worked with and retired from the Maryland State Highway Administration.
He was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church, Middletown; and a member of Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Lodge 378, Hagerstown.
In his more youthful years, Mr. Lutz was a referee for high school basketball, drove a school bus and participated with a semi-pro fast pitch baseball league in Frederick.
Additionally, he enjoyed the art of woodworking, making keepsakes from cherry and walnut that often exhibited such fine details of dovetail joints, and traveling the United States and abroad with groups from his church, Hagerstown, and Frederick County.
Surviving besides his wife, is his daughter, Paulela Elaine Burchill and husband Rob of Jefferson; a step-granddaughter Rebecca Paige Clark of Oklahoma; and sister Joyce Bushey and husband Tom of Middletown; as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Lutz was preceded in death by siblings, Charles Lutz and Mabel Pearl.
The Andrew K. Coffman Funeral Home, Hagerstown, is assisting the family with arrangements. There will not be visiting at the funeral home. A memorial service and inurnment will announced at a later time.
Those desiring may offer memorial contributions in Mr. Lutz’s name to his church, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 West Main Street, Middletown, Maryland 21769; or Frederick County Animal Shelter, 1832 Rosemont Avenue, Frederick, Maryland 21702.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.akcoffmanfh.com.