Paul Gilfillan Martin, 81, of Jefferson, Maryland, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. He was born on July 7, 1939, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to the late George Martin and S. Phyllis Martin. Paul was a devoted husband of 55 years and a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy L. Martin; his children, Robert A. Martin, Alan M. Martin and his wife, Nicole, and Diane M. Baker and her husband, Chris; his beloved sister, Lois Martin; his grandchildren, Erica, Nathan, Andrew, Elizabeth and her husband, Jay, Vicki, Patti and Olivia; his great-grandchildren, Ella and Brody; and many other cherished extended family members. Family and friends are welcome for a visitation from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Minnich Funeral Home, 415 E. Wilson Blvd. in Hagerstown. A funeral service will follow the visitation, beginning at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at the funeral home. Interment will be at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park in Hagerstown. Online condolences may be made at: www.minnichfh.com.
