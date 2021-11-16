Mr. Paul Ray "P.R." Wisner, Jr., 64 of Frederick went to be with his lord on Friday November 12, 2021 at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.
He has joined his father, Paul Ray Wisner, Sr., in heaven. He is survived by daughters, Rachelle Lee Stitely (Daniel Stitely) and Alexis Highbarger; grandchildren, Landon Wisner and Camden Stitely; his mother, Mildred Louise Wisner; sisters and brother-in-law, Shirley Varrecchia, Ruby Watkins (Alvin Watkins); and many nieces and nephews.
Paul Ray was born December 16, 1956 in Frederick. He worked many years as a milk truck driver for Clouse Trucking and as a truck driver at Irwin Stone. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard.
He was a true outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. P.R. also enjoyed shooting pool, bowling, riding his motorcycle, volunteering with 4-H and the Great Frederick Fair poultry department; and camping.
Special events he enjoyed were shooting against and meeting the Black Widow, participating in the East Coast Sturgis Motorcycle Demolition Derby, and field games at bike rodeos.
Family and friends were very important to Paul's life, especially his daughters and grandsons who were his pride and joy.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 17 from the funeral home chapel with Rev. Tim May officiating.
Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Down Rider Funds Inc., 1594 Bowis Drive, Point of Rocks, MD 21777.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.