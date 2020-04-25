Paul Rhoderick

Paul Edward Rhoderick, 81, of Middletown, MD, passed away on April 23 with his family by his side.
Paul is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Mary (Houck); his son, Bradley and wife, Shannon of Westminster, MD; and his daughter, Rae Anne (Thrift) and husband, Justin of Montclair, VA. Paul was a proud Poppa to five grandchildren, William, Jonathan, and Elizabeth Rhoderick and Madeline and Justin W. Thrift. He is also survived by two sisters, Anna Ruth Kuhn of Middletown and Dorothy Harbaugh of Frederick. Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Erma Rhoderick; brothers, Harry, Charles, and Arthur Rhoderick; sisters, Helen Frey, Betty Putman, and Erma Lucille Murphy.
Paul was born on March 4, 1939, in Woodsboro, MD and was the youngest of nine children. He was active in the Unionville 4H club and the Frederick High School FFA. After graduating from Frederick High School in 1957, Paul worked as a farmer, real estate agent, and postal employee before landing his dream job at IBM, serving as the Athletic Coordinator at the Gaithersburg, MD location for over 20 years. In this role, Paul ran IBM’s intramural sports leagues. He retired in 2000.
Paul was a lifelong member of Grace Rocky Hill Lutheran Church in Woodsboro, MD and served a term as Joint Counsel President. He always looked forward to attending the strawberry festivals held in June and August. Paul was a member of the Frederick Elks Lodge #684 in Frederick, MD and the Sons of Amvets Post 9 in Middletown, MD. He loved soccer, first as a player then as a high school referee for many years in Frederick County. He coached youth baseball, basketball, and soccer for MVAA. Paul enjoyed playing golf with his family and with his friends in Middletown and Ocean City, MD.
Paul will be remembered by his friends and family for his beautiful blue eyes, big smile, quick wit, his love of the Frederick Fair, and the stories about the years he lived at 814 North Market Street. Most importantly, he will be remembered for his deep, unconditional love and devotion to his family.
A private graveside service is scheduled for Saturday, April 25 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Frederick, MD, with a Celebration of Life service to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions in his name to be made to one of the following organizations: the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org), Grace Rocky Hill Lutheran Church, 10825 Coppermine Rd, Woodsboro, MD 21798, and Frederick Health Hospice, 516 Trail Ave, PO Box 1799, Frederick, MD, 21702.