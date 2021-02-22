Paul Richard Specht, 90, of Frederick, MD, passed away Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 at Fahrney-Keedy Memorial Home in Boonsboro, MD.
Born June 15, 1930 in Frederick, MD, he was the son of the late George and Mary (Bussard) Specht.
Paul was a member of Harmony Church of the Brethren, Myersville. MD, where he served as a former Deacon.
He was employed as a truck driver for High’s and was very proud to drive doubles.
Paul is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mary Anna Specht, one daughter, Brenda Heinrich and husband Kurt, two stepdaughters, Connie Palmer and husband Gordon and Sharon Summers, one stepson, Gary Summers and wife Janine, one brother, Donald Specht and wife Martha and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Charles Specht, two sisters, Margaret and Louise and one grandchild.
Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Paul Specht to Harmony Cemetery Fund at 3924 Brethren Church Road, Myersville, MD 21773.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.