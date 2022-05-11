Paul Stafford

Paul Y. Stafford, of Shepherdstown, West Virginia, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the age of 70. This is a terrible loss, and we already miss him greatly.
He was an estimator and spent more than 20 years with Gabe’s Services in Frederick, Maryland, where he ended his career as a senior estimator.
Paul loved Jeopardy!, crossword puzzles and “The Godfather.” He enjoyed walking the dogs, when able, and traveling.
Born June 11, 1951, in Osaka, Japan, he was preceded in death by his parents, Masa and Lawrence Stafford.
In 1993, he married the love of his life, Marjorie. He is survived by Marjorie; daughters, Wendy Johnson and Laura Mock (Cheryl Jennings); brother, Carl Stafford (Sue); sister, Grace Stafford; granddaughters, Jacqueline and Camille Johnson; nephew, Kyle Stafford; and niece; Erin Lockard (Matthew).
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Chef Andre at donate.wck.org.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.