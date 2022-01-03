Mr. Paul Steven Yinger, 73, of Keedysville, passed away on January 1, 2022 at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown.
Steve was born in Frederick, Maryland on January 26, 1948 to Paul L. and Edna Mae (Wachter) Yinger. Steve was a 1966 graduate of Frederick High School. After high school, Steve enlisted in the Navy where he served for 5 years. He was employed in the Construction and HVAC business. Steve enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Steve is survived by his wife of 50 years, Barbara; a daughter Joann (Ian) Elkin, their children, Christian and Brooklyn, of Falling Waters, West Virginia; a son Michael (Sarah) Yinger, their children Emma and Lana of Hagerstown, Maryland; a sister Kathy (Ronnie) Abrecht of Walkersville, Maryland, their daughter, Amy (Gary) Abrecht and their children Megan and Marah of Thurmont. Steve is also survived by his Uncle Lee and Aunt Ronnie Wachter and their children of Summerville, South Carolina.
Steve is survived by sisters-in-law Patricia DeWitt of Frederick; Susie Broomfield of New Port Richie, Florida; Carol (Donnie) Leister of Westminster; Cynthia (Douglas) Reifsnider of Keymar; Nancy (Ken) Huyser of Thurmont; and brother-in-law Robert (Sydney) Poole of Westminster as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and their children.
Services will be private as Steve requested.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul Yinger’s name to Boonsboro Ambulance and Rescue, P.O. Box 7, Boonsboro, Maryland 21713