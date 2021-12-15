Paul Woodrow Snapp, 76, of Frederick, passed on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at the Frederick Health Hospital. Born Nov. 26, 1945, to the late Walter W. and Ardell R. (nee Howes) Snapp. He was the beloved husband, of 57 years, to Jeanette Snapp.
Paul enjoyed boating in the bay and woodworking. He will be most remembered for his love of tinkering. He was known to take apart electronics and put them back together
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Tammy Snapp Schaeffer (Jason Delridge) and Paul W. Snapp Jr., his grandchildren Todd, Isaac, Elijah, Hailey, Ashley, and his 4 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings; Stanley Snapp (Mary) and Dean Snapp (Sandy), and close friend Melvin Kaplin. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother Leo Snapp.
Graveside services will be held at the Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Sunshine, Maryland, on Friday, December 17, 2021 at noon.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Paul’s name to the charity of your choosing.
