Paul Wolfe

Paul Lee Wolfe, 88, of Walkersville passed away March 4, 2021.
Paul was born Dec. 12, 1932, in Maryland to the late Keller A. and Iva I. (Green) Wolfe. He worked as a maintenance technician and groundskeeper at Fort Detrick for 34 years. Paul served in the Army from 1950-1953. He also loved to farm, raise beef cattle and plant gardens. He was always working while raising seven children alone.
In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his brother, Keller C. Wolfe in 1975; a sister, Mary J. Fogle in 1998; and two grandchildren, John Gaither and Kenny Wolfe.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory seven children, Carolyn Gaither (Gary), of Unionville, Kenneth Wolfe (Maureen), of Winchester, Virginia, Barbara Stetson (Art), of Maine, Darlene Kraql (Phil), of Texas, Shirley Wright (Darrel), of Martinsburg, West Virginia, Bonnie Young, of Brunswick, and Richard Wolfe (Susan), of Frederick; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. He will also be remembered by his good friend, John Delaplaine.
Services will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to V. Vets.