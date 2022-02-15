Paula Fitzgerald Wray passed from her earthly home to her heavenly one on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Life Care Center in Centerville, Tennessee. Paula was born on Jan. 23, 1938, to the late Arthur and Bonnie Fitzgerald in Washington, D.C., where she was also raised. She lived 80 of her 84 years in the D.C. area.
Paula is survived by two sons, Lawrence Ryan (Gian) and Steven Ryan; five stepchildren, Kenneth Wray Jr. (Janet), Donald Wray (Irene), Frank Wray (Becky), Janis Wray (Warren, deceased) and Kathryn Wray; 22 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; sister, Gloria Spicer (Jack, deceased); nephews, Kevin Spicer and Brian Spicer; and dear devoted friend, Jane Heishman.
She was preceded in death by her first husband of 11 years, Gerald Ryan; her second husband of 32 years, Kenneth Wray Sr.; stepson, Michael Wray; and great-granddaughter, Valerie Joy Ryan.
Paula was a born storyteller and loved to make people laugh. When she was widowed with two little boys, she was admirably deliberate in cultivating family life, which included supper around the table each evening and watching the Washington Redskins play on Sundays. She worked to provide for them and eventually put them through college at Virginia Tech. Paula enjoyed her career as a medical technician in Washington, D.C.-area hospitals and medical laboratories.
In retirement she loved traveling with her husband, Ken, and spending time with her family and friends. While on a cruise with their respective husbands, her sister Gloria commented, “Paula, do you have to meet everybody?” And yes, indeed, Paula did. She loved interacting with people until her dying day.
She will be remembered as a devoted wife and mother, a faithful friend, and a grandma with spunk.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m. at Heritage Church, 10309 Mill Hollow Road, Centerville, Tennessee. A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m.
Paula will be buried with her late husband, Ken, U.S. Navy, Retired, at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, at a later date.
Paula’s family would like to give special thanks to Life Care in Centerville for their compassionate love and care for Paula, and to McDonald Funeral Home for the exceptional way they bring honor and dignity to the end of life.