Paula Jane (Hixon) Lawton died on June 24, 2022, in the care of Talbot Hospice, Easton, Maryland, with her family at her side.
Paula was born in Medford, Massachusetts, to Elinor Parker Hixon and Herbert Morse Hixon on July 13, 1931. She grew up with her four sisters in Jefferson, Maine, and graduated from Waldoboro High School in 1949. She married William “Bill” Daniel Lawton in June of 1951. She and her husband, Bill, lived in Frederick, Maryland, from 1955 through 1971, and in upstate New York from 1972 through 2016 before returning to the Maryland Eastern Shore. They traveled often to Maine to visit friends and family. Paula was a renowned decorative artist and teacher, sharing her skills with hundreds of students at the family’s Windholme School of Decorative Art as well as through travel-teaching to Australia, Russia and across the U.S. She was the first president of the Capitolers organization of Albany, New York, serving from 1977-1979, and she continued as a strong advocate of this art form throughout her life.