Paula M. Leach, of Rockville, died Sunday, April 25. Arrangements are by Roy W. Barber Funeral Home, Laytonsville.
- By Fred A. Balkin Partner at Stein Sperling Bennett De Jong Driscoll PC
The world has changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including very pronounced economic changes. Unemployment remains high, many businesses have folded, remain closed or are functioning at reduced capacity. This in turn leads to people seeking…
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.