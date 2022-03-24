Paula Lopez

Paula Marie Lopez (Lockner), 68, of Williamsport, Maryland, was called home Saturday, March 19, 2022. She walked hand in hand through the gates of heaven with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Born July 22, 1953, in York, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Richard and Marion Lockner (McLane); she was the oldest of seven. As a girl, her family moved to Baltimore, Maryland, living in the Pimlico and Mount Washington neighborhoods; in the latter, she met her lifelong friends, Linda Hartman (Hubble) and Sharon Flynn (Hubble). On May 15, 1983, she attended Sharon’s wedding with a blind date. That stranger was and still is, the love of her life, Rick (Enrique) Lopez. They lived in joy and laughter, and sometimes not, lol, for 38 years with two children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Paula wore many hats over the years, from waitress, to entrepreneur, to full-time grandmom and great-grandmom. She started and ran a busy cleaning business with a friend for several years until she and her husband, Rick, opened and managed a prosperous deli in Harford County. When the call came for a slower life, they sold their home and business moving to the mountains of Western Maryland. Paula and Rick shared a dream of owning a farm. They achieved this dream in 2018, when they, along with their daughter and her husband, purchased a multi-generational farm in Williamsport, Maryland. The farm was a sanctuary for Paula as her health failed. She often sat outside listening to birds, observing the farm animals play, and watching the bees tend to her garden. Paula was a Christian, wife, mom, grandmother and friend. She attended Frederick Christian Fellowship for several years until her health wouldn’t allow it. She prayed for everyone and had an open ear for anyone who needed to talk, becoming a second mom to her children’s friends. She was an intense animal lover, rescuing dozens of animals and volunteering at the Washington County Humane Society. She shared her wonderful imagination with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful friend and helped anyone she could. She is preceded in death by parents, in-laws, sisters, brothers, nephews, a niece, and a grandson. She is survived by her loving husband, Rick; daughter, Michelle and husband Toby; son, Chadd; grandchildren, Victoria and husband Steven, Christopher, Halee, Cameron, Elijah and Harper; great-grandchildren, Natalie and Lydia; “daughter of her heart,” Teesha Perera; and “grandchildren of her heart;” Umi, Izi and Dion. A celebration of life will be held April 23, 2022, at 1 p.m., at the family farm. Arrangements were made by Minnich Funeral Home, 415 E. Wilson Blvd., Hagerstown, Maryland. Online condolences are accepted at minnichfh.com.
