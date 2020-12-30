Paula Eskew Nossett, 83, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Frederick, Maryland. She moved to Frederick to be near her daughter and grandchildren. Of all her activities, her favorite was being a grandmother.
Born Nov. 14, 1937, in Oakland City, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Paul Eskew and Genevieve Scribner Eskew. She was married to the late Jack Nossett for 40 years.
Paula earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Oakland City College (English and social studies) and a Master of Science degree (English/language arts teacher education) from Indiana State University. She began her teaching career in 1958, teaching English for 10 years at Lawrenceville High School in Lawrenceville, Illinois, and Rivet High School in Vincennes, Indiana, where she often led publication of the yearbook. She taught for 21 years at Vincennes University and was a professor of English, teaching business, English and other courses. While at VU, she also facilitated the experience-based learning Portfolio Development Program, helping countless students document their work experience in writing to earn college credit. She was also a member of Delta Kappa Gamma society and Phi Delta Kappa.
A lover of history and of genealogy, she was a member of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution for more than 50 years. She spent many years supporting the Grouseland Foundation in Vincennes, Indiana, serving as president for some of that time.
She was involved in the church all of her life and often taught Bible school. She was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Vincennes, Indiana. She was most recently active in Trinity United Methodist Church in Frederick, Maryland, where she sang in the choir, supported the summer Bible camp, and was a Stevens’ Minister, giving confidential care to those requesting it.
Paula is predeceased by her brother, Hugh Eskew, and nephew, Brad Eskew, of Petersburg, Indiana.
She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Weed (Bill), of Frederick, Maryland; and four grandchildren, Spencer, Camille, Adam and Julia Weed. Also surviving are niece, Kathryn Young (Tom), of Vincennes; great-niece, Sara Young-Baird (Tom Baird); and great-nephew, Ben Young.
Paula was a devoted mother, grandmother and aunt. Nothing gave her more joy than spending time with her grandchildren and other family members. She also cared deeply for her friends and neighbors. She was always the first to offer help, and she touched many with her warmth and wisdom. She was an avid reader all her life and was never without a book in her hand.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, immediate funeral services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Stauffer Funeral Home of Frederick, Maryland. A celebration of Paula’s life will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Paula Nossett to Trinity United Methodist Church at 703 West Patrick St., Frederick, Maryland 21701, to the Grouseland Foundation, or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.