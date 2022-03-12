Pauline E. Stup

Pauline Elizabeth Compher Stup, 98, of Frederick, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Country Meadows in Frederick. She was the wife of the late Charles Clayton Stup. At the time of Charles’ death, they had been married for over 68 years.
Pauline was born Oct. 26, 1923, at Bethel in Frederick County, Maryland. She was the youngest daughter of the late Wesley M. Compher and Clara Fawley Compher.
Pauline graduated from Frederick High School with the class of 1940. She attended the Frederick Visitation Academy, earning a degree in business. She began her working career as a secretary for the National Farm Loan Association. She later accepted a position with Frederick Underwriters in the insurance field, where she remained for 20 years. In 1963, she was appointed deputy clerk in the office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Frederick County, retiring after 20 years of service.
Pauline enjoyed playing her Wurlitzer organ and loved her three cats, which were her constant companions for many years. Upon her retirement, she and Charles enjoyed traveling and taking bus trips to Atlantic City and visiting her sister, Isabel Annan.
Pauline leaves behind a sister-in-law, Margaret Sunday; many nieces and nephews, including Gloria Barr, and Ronald and Robert Long; special friends, the Donald Lambert family; and friend, Sandy Zimmerman.
Pauline was preceded in death by her three sisters, H. Virginia Long, Ruth N. Martz and Isabel C. Annan.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 14, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, Maryland. The family will also receive friends one hour prior to services beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 15 at the funeral home in Frederick. Interment will follow at Faith United Church of Christ Cemetery, 9333 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pauline’s memory to Faith United Church of Christ or to Frederick Health Hospice.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.