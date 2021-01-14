Pauline Haley

Pauline “Peggy” Haley, beloved wife, mother and friend, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 12. She died peacefully in her home by the side of Jerry, her husband of 55 years.
Pauline Marie Alaimo, daughter of Marie and Charles, was born in Buffalo, New York, on March 19, 1938. Peggy was able to surmount many challenges in her early life and furthered herself through education, something she continued to pursue in many ways throughout her life. She received her nursing degree from Sisters of Charity Hospital, then subsequently her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from SUNY Buffalo in nursing and nursing education.
She worked in the nursing field for 53 years, mostly as an educator. Peggy proudly spent more than 20 years of her long career training nursing candidates at Trocaire College in New York. As empty nesters, Peggy and Jerry moved to Bradenton, Florida, where they resided for 18 years, and Peggy continued to work for Manatee Community College and Manor Care.
Peggy fully retired at 73 and moved to Frederick, Maryland, in 2015 to be closer to family. She and Jerry resided at The Lodge at Homewood. There she enjoyed organizing and playing with bridge and MahJong groups, memberships in various councils and committees, water aerobics and singing with the Notables choral group. She also continued with lifelong interests in dancing, socializing and travel.
Peggy’s passion for nursing education may only have been eclipsed by her dedication to marriage and family. She would fondly recall in detail stories of vacations in the Haley family RV to more than 40 states or of attending and assisting with numerous sporting and dancing activities with her children. This zeal continued with her grandchildren. Peggy was a devoted “Nana” and received great joy and pride in the time she spent with them.
She is survived by her husband, Jerald Sr.; her children and spouses, Jerald Jr. (Haruka), Dr. Christopher (Wendy Norry), Kevin (Jocelyn), Karyn (Dr. William Brim) and daughter-in-law Dr. Felicia Leisersohn; and 11 grandchildren, Ray and Lena, Adreez and Mason Norry, Hannah and Amelia, Josephine and Jackson, and Dillon, Devin and Liam.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Peggy at the American Nurses Foundation, P.O. Box 504342, St. Louis, MO 63150-4342 or by going online at https://www.nursingworld.org/foundation/donate. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at dignitymemorial.com. Click on the recent obituaries tab.