Pauline DeFord, age 81, passed away peacefully on Jan. 15, 2021.
She was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on Jan. 29, 1939, a daughter of the late Paul and Katharina Greff. She was a 1957 graduate of St. John’s High School in Frederick, Maryland. Pauline attended St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Akron, Ohio, and worked at GEICO Insurance in Washington, D.C., for many years. Pauline resided in Maryland for most of her life but later lived in Florida and Ohio.
Pauline loved to clown around and was a wonderful wife, sister and friend. Her quick wit and joking way will be sorely missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harold DeFord Sr. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her stepson, Harold “Gene” DeFord Jr.; three step grandchildren; sisters, Jeannette C. Todd, of Walkersville, Maryland, Anna Elta Martin (Larry Sr.), of St. Louis, Missouri, Mary E. Sparkman (Hughie), of Lewistown, Maryland, and Josephine N. “Josie” Six (Fred), of Biloxi, Mississippi; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
According to Pauline’s wishes, cremation will take place, and she will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick, Maryland, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, brighten someone’s day with a smile or make a contribution to a charity close to your heart.