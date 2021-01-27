Pauline Petersen

Pauline Deloris Petersen, 91, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Jan. 24, 2021, at Edenton Retirement Community, Frederick. She was the wife of the late Donal Roy Peterson who died in 2012.
Born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, “Polly” was the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Pjura.
Polly graduated from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York, where she studied interior design. Her life was filled with service to the Lord.
Throughout the years, she taught Sunday school and cherished serving dutifully in women’s ministries. She loved to cook, garden, paint and, in later years, make jewelry. She never let her Parkinson’s get in the way of her love for crafts. Always upbeat and always determined to get out of her wheelchair, she is remembered for her incredible strength and positive attitude.
She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Mark Petersen and wife Esther, of Conway, South Carolina, Paul Petersen and wife Kathy Kilduff, of Harwood, Maryland, and Christine Page and husband David, of Jacksonville, Florida; four grandsons, Erik Petersen and wife Shannon, Charles Petersen, Brian Elmore and Kevin Elmore and wife Erin; three great-grandsons, Isaac Petersen, Carsten Petersen and Lawson Elmore.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of her life will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The American Parkinson’s Disease Association on Polly’s behalf.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at staufferfuneralhome.com.