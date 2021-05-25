Pauline R. Smith

Pauline Ruth Smith, age 83, of Thurmont, passed away at her home on Sunday, May 23, 2021, following an extended illness.
Born June 24, 1937, in Thurmont, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Russell Shuff Sr. and Reva Mariah Hurley Shuff. She was the wife of Bernard “Leo” L. Smith, her husband of 53 years.
Mrs. Smith was a graduate of Thurmont High School. She worked for several years at Claire Frock before staying home to raise her daughter. She was very involved with the Catoctin Aires Majorette Group when her daughter was young. She and her sister-in-law, Cindy, enjoyed bowling on a Tuesday morning league in Walkersville.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are daughter, Lisa A. Toms and husband William Leo Toms Sr., of Cascade; grandchildren and spouses, William Leo Toms Jr., of Cascade, Rachel and Dallas Briggs, of Woodbine, Melissa and Matthew McCreary, of Hagerstown, and April and Joshua Monn, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania; great-grandchildren, Destiny Briggs, McKinley McCreary, and Kylin and Joshua David Monn; brother, Raymond Russell Shuff Jr. and wife Cynthia, of Thurmont; special nieces, Michele Hynen and husband Dave and children Sara and Hunter, and Dawn Glass and husband Jeff and their two sons. She will be remembered by several additional nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Katie Toms.
Pauline’s family would like to thank their neighbors, Ken and Donna Sweeney and the Hoke Family, for their help and support, as well as Hospice of Frederick County for helping them through difficult times.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Thursday, May 27 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Friday, May 28. Pastor Warren Rice will officiate. Interment will follow at Mount Prospect Cemetery (Lewistown Chapel on the Hill).
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.
