Pearl Louise Powell left us peacefully surrounded by family on November 25, 2020 to join her heavenly family and friends.
She was born on December 29, 1934 and began her long and wonderful life as a true “Mountain Lady.”
She was very proud of her roots, and friends cherished the times they were able to spend with her and hear her stories. She will be fondly forever remembered by those whose lives she made better simply by knowing her.
Her life was filled with many adventures both personally and professionally. She loved her music and had the opportunity to play with some of the country greats, including The Sunshine Mountain Boys and performed on The Porter Waggoner Show. She continued performing at local festivals, family events and nursing homes for many years. Only recently did her arthritic hands cause problems with her guitar, but she still kept singing and playing her keyboard. Professionally she had multiple careers that included Doubleday Books, Moore Business Forms, Frederick News-Post and Camp Greentop Outdoor School. When asked about the jobs she liked most; she said the best were picking beans and berries in the fields when she was younger.
She enjoyed many hobbies with her potpourri business, making wreaths and candles, as well as gardening with her many flowers, fruits and vegetables. You always knew Pearl’s House by the festive holiday decorations.
She loved her careers, she loved her music, she loved her hobbies, but her greatest love of all was her family. She would tell everyone she met that she had the best kids in the world. Her son Jeff, and her daughter Donna.
She was a wonderful and proud Momma. Her many stories revolved around the family times in Spruce Run, at Aunt Sarah’s, at The Winfield Farm and Blue Mountain Estates. Over the years she lost her mother and father (Hallie and Russell Lewis), her brothers (Bob and Gail), her sisters (Eva, Nina, Ruth, Sarah and Olive). Left to keep her memory alive are her son Jeff (Diana); her daughter Donna (Alan); many nieces, nephews and cousins, and her special friend Margaret Carr. She also leaves behind her special cat, Molly.
Visitation will be at J.L. Davis Funeral Home in Smithsburg, Md from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 for the convenience of the public. Family will not be present.
Private family services will be held at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, Foxville, MD. Public graveside will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Ronald Kurtz officiating. Friends may honor Pearl with flowers, please send them to the funeral home.
