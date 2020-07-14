Pearl Mae Weagley, 97, of Sabillasville, MD, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Julia Manor Healthcare in Hagerstown, MD.
Born Dec. 18, 1922 near Smithsburg, MD, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Virgie (Cline) Wade.
She was preceded in death by her husband W. Merhl Weagley Sept. 17, 1986.
She was employed by Clair Frock of Thurmont.
She was a member of Emmanuel Chapel of Smithsburg, MD, and the church Ladies auxiliary.
She is survived by three daughters, Mary E. Best of Hagerstown, Irene J. Matthews of Thurmont and Beverly M. Hessong of Hagerstown, five grandchildren, Tammy, Vonda, Lisa, Allison and Mark, eight great- grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, several stepgrandchildren, stepgreat-grandchildren and stepgreat-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Irene Wade and Thelma Wade and one brother, Charles “Bud” Wade.
Services will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 at noon at Emmanuel Chapel, Smithsburg, MD, with Pastor Jonathan D. Laye officiating. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery Cascade, MD.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon, one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Emmanuel Chapel at 12011 Bayer Dr. Smithsburg, MD, 21783 or the VFW at 406 34th St. Kansas City, MO, 64111 / www.vfw,org or Boys Town at P.O. Box 8000 Boys Town, NE, 68010 / www.boystown.org.
