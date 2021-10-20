Peggy Ann Scott, age 79, of Mount Airy, Maryland, passed away Oct. 10, 2021, at the Kline Hospice House in Mount Airy, Maryland. Peggy was born in Washington County, Virginia, to the late Bradley and Katherine Strouth.
Peggy Lived most of her life in Rockville and Mount Airy, Maryland. She graduated from Montgomery Blair High School in 1960. Peggy was active in the Red Hatters Society; a past member of the American Legion Auxiliary; and an avid genealogist, having published a book titled, “The Strouth Family Russel County Virginia 1840-1994.”
Peggy was a beloved wife and mother. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Ronald “Scotty” Scott; sons, Randall Scott (Marci), William Scott and Robert Scott (Patricia); grandchildren, Brianna and Tyler Scott; siblings, James, Jean (Denny), Sam (Diane), David and Bob (Shirley); brothers-in-law, Terry Scott (Janice) and Gary McLaughlin; sister-in-law, Carolyn Nixon (Roger); and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Sherman, Kathy, John and Jimmy.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Kline Hospice House for all their support and kindness during this time.
A viewing at Moody Funeral Home, 206 W. Pine Street, Mt. Airy, North Carolina, will take place from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, with a graveside service at Skyline Memory Garden in Mt. Airy, North Carolina, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Legion Post 171.
